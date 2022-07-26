Gators gymnast Trinity Thomas one of two SEC nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year

Special to Gator Sports

It's another honor in a season full of accolades for Florida Gators gymnast Trinity Thomas.

Thomas is one of two representing the Southeastern Conference as nominees for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year. Thomas and Georgia runner Samantha Drop were selected from the 20 female student-athletes nominated by SEC programs. The NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes female student-athletes who excel both on and off the field.

The NCAA announced the 577 school nominees on July 14. Thomas is one of 10 gymnasts nominated for the award and one of five nominees to be Honda Award winners for their sport or division. This week's conference announcement whittled the pool to 156 nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year. A committee now narrows the list to the top 30 and then nine finalists.

The top 30 are honored and the Woman of the Year named at the NCAA Convention. The 2023 convention takes place in January in San Antonio.

Trinity Thomas career highlights at Florida

2022 Honda Award & Top 3 Honda Cup finalist

27-time All-American (9 NCAA / 18 WCGA Regular Season)

2022 NCAA all-around, uneven bars and floor exercise champion

2021 CollegeGymNews.com Gymnast of the Year

2020 & 2022 SEC Gymnast of the Year

2019 SEC vault champion; 2022 SEC all-around, vault & floor exercise champion

SEC Freshman of the 2019

2019, 2020 & 2022 All-SEC

2019 & 2020 WCGA Region 5 Gymnast of Year

2019 SEC All-Freshman Team

SEC Gymnast of Week (16x)

SEC Specialist of Week (4x)

SEC Freshman of the Week (6x)

2019, 2020, 2021 & 2022 WCGA Scholastic All-American

2020, 2021 & 2022 SEC Academic Honor Roll

SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

Vice-President of Florida Athletics Black Student-Athlete Council

Alyssa Baumann's sister Rachel Baumann joining UF team

There will be a Baumann on the Florida gymnastics roster for a sixth consecutive season. Rachel Baumann, the younger sister of Gator All-American Alyssa Baumann, joins UF as a super senior for the 2023 season.

She joins Georgia teammate Victoria Nguyen as the second transfer to join the Gators for the 2023 season. Baumann competed for the GymDogs in the 2019-22 seasons and led UGA with marks of 10.0 (floor) and vault (9.95) in 2022 She collegiate balance beam high of 9.95 in 2019 and equaled mark in 2020 and 2021.

"The Gators are extremely excited to welcome Rachel to our family ... we look forward to her veteran experience and competitive 'Baumann' spirit," said Florida head coach Jenny Rowland.

Baumann earned her bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems from Georgia in May. She will begin studies in UF's Warrington Master of Science in Information Systems and Operations Management (ISOM) program this fall.

"I'm very blessed to have the opportunity to pursue my dream graduate program in ISOM at the University of Florida and get one more year to do the sport I love. Hope y'all are ready for another Baumann in the O'Dome!" Baumann said.