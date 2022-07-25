UF track's Champion Allison, Talitha Diggs win gold as Team USA sweeps 4x400 relays

Special to Gator Sports

Champion Allison and Talitha Diggs capped off the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, Ore., in the best way possible. A pair of gold medals in the 4x400 relay.

The UF athletes both ran legs on their respective relay teams as the United States cruised to the gold medal and a sweep of the 4x400 relays on Sunday night. The US won 33 medals in the meet and 13 golds.

For the second straight evening, Diggs provided the US the fastest opening leg in the field, splitting 50.5 out of the blocks. She handed off to Abby Steiner with Britton Wilson and Sydney McLaughlin handling the final two legs as Team USA cruised to gold (3:17.79) in the women's 4x400 relay.

Diggs claims her first world medal at age 19, coming off a season which saw her capture both NCAA titles at 400 meters, three team titles with UF and the U.S. Championship in the 400 meters. She finished 10th in the 400 meters at the World Championships, narrowly missing the final.

Allison was fourth in the 400-meter final, giving him Saturday night off in the heats of the 4x400 relay. He was selected to run anchor leg Sunday night as Team USA raced to a world-leading 2:56.17 time. He supplied the Americans with a 44.4 anchor leg, well ahead of the rest of the competition down the backstretch.

He now has gold medals at both the World U-20 Championships and World Championships in the 4x400 relay for Team USA. His 2022 season saw him win SEC, NCAA and World Championships in the 4x400 relay.

Those two medals added to the Gators' tally in Eugene for a total of four world medals over the 10-day competition. Grant Holloway won gold in the 110-meter hurdles, repeating as world champion, while Anna Hall won bronze in the Heptathlon.