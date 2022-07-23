Preseason honors: Five Gators on SEC teams, Nay'Quan Wright a Doak Walker Award candidate

Special to Gator Sports

Five Florida Gators football players have been named to Preseason All-SEC Teams.

Florida had four defensive players — Brenton Cox Jr. (second team), Trey Dean III (third team), Gervon Dexter Sr. (third team) and Ventrell Miller (third team) — along with offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence (first team) selected.

Torrence, a transfer from Louisiana, collects another preseason honor as he was named a Preseason All-American by Phil Steele, Sporting News and Walter Camp. Also adding another preseason accolade, Dexter was named a Preseason All-American by Sporting News and Walter Camp.

The preseason poll was also released with the Gators selected fourth in the SEC East.

Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun was placed on the Rimington Trophy Watch List. The award is handed out to the nation's best center in college football. Selection the to watchlist was from the awards committee working with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list of the top-40 centers.