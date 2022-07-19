Florida's Anna Hall tops successful season with historic bronze-medal finish in heptathlon

Special to Gator Sports

Anna Hall's season before the World Championships was enough to stand alone as one of the greatest all-around campaigns for a collegian.

On top of that, she went out and shatter the all-dates collegiate record in the two-day, seven-event heptathlon, picking up a World Championship bronze medal in the process on Monday evening in Eugene, Ore.

The Highlands Ranch, Colo. native tallied 6,755 points, shattering the legendary Jackie Joyner's all-dates, all-time collegiate record set in 1985. Hall's score was a personal best, the third-best mark in American history and the No. 24 mark all-time world history.

“I was hoping to come out with a PR (personal record) and to prove to myself that I belong here and I can succeed here,” Hall said. “So to come away with a really big score and a medal is more than I could ask for.”

Hall, 21, becomes the first American woman to medal in the heptathlon since 2001 when Shelia Burrell won bronze in Edmonton.

She's concluded her 2022 season that saw her contest 73 events, win four team titles, win two NCAA Championships, win one SEC Championship, win the U.S. title and win World Championship bronze. She was also named a finalist for The Bowerman, the winner set to be unveiled in December.

Also on Monday, Joseph Fahnbulleh made his World Championship debut, running the opening heats of the 200 meters. The Liberian and back-to-back NCAA Champion won his heat in 20.12, advancing automatically to Tuesday's semifinals.

Gator Great Cory McGee was 10th in the 1,500 meters, crossing the line in 4:03.70.