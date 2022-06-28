Eight Florida Gators to compete for US at track and field World Championships

Special to Gator Sports

Florida track and field's success at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., continued in the USATF Outdoor Championships as several Gators qualified for this summer's World Championships; also in Eugene.

Talitha Diggs entered last weekend as one of the favorites in the 400 meters. She stopped the clock in 50.22 to win the U.S. national championship and secure her spot at this year's World Championships.

Diggs wasn't the only UF 400-meter runner to shine Saturday night. Champion Allison ran one of the best races in world history. Allison raced Michael Norman, 5th in the 400 meters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, to the line to secure his spot. He crossed the line in 43.70, making him the No. 10 performer in world history across 400 meters.

Title run:Gators track and field team wins NCAA men's outdoor national championship

First outdoor crown:Florida track and field claims first NCAA Women's Outdoor Championship in program history

Homegrown champion:Before he made Florida a powerhouse, Mike Holloway built winning programs at Buchholz High

Jasmine Moore made a little history of her own. She was third in the triple jump, qualifying with a mark of 14.16m/46-5.25. Moore becomes the first American woman in history to qualify to the same World Championships in the long jump and triple jump.

Gators from this year's roster who qualified to the World Championships include Diggs, Allison, Moore, Anna Hall (USA) and Joseph Fahnbulleh (Liberia).

Gator Great Cory McGee was the U.S. runner-up in the 1,500 meters, crossing the line in 4:04.52 to advance to her second-career World Championships. Three more Gator Greats will compete for the US as Will Claye posted a runner-up performance (16.93m) in the triple jump on Sunday. Christian Taylor (triple jump) and Grant Holloway (110mH) participated Sunday as well but already had spots with Team USA secured as the defending world champions in their respective events.

Hall, an SEC, NCAA and U.S. champion during the 2022 season, is a finalist for the prestigious award, The Bowerman.