She's back! Florida gymnastics star Trinity Thomas returning to program for fifth season

Florida senior gymnast Trinity Thomas intends to utilize her fifth season of collegiate eligibility and return to the UF program as a "Super Senior" for the 2023 season, Thomas announced Monday night in Los Angeles at the 2022 Honda Sports Award ceremony.

Thomas was one of 12 winners from 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports vying for the Honda Cup as the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year in 2022. Thomas finished as one of the top three finalists, with South Carolina women's basketball star Aaliyah Boston taking home the honor of Collegiate Woman of the Year.

"So, I just started my masters in Health Education and Behavior," Thomas said during the broadcast, "and I'm excited to announce that I'll be returning for my fifth year at the University of Florida."

Trinity Thomas was NCAA all-around champion in 2022 season

The 2022 season was arguably Thomas' best as a Gator, and her return means she'll continue adding to a historic and storied collegiate career.

Thomas' 12 perfect 10.0 marks stands second all-time nationally in a single season, and her career total of 20 10.0s is tied for No. 7 all-time among NCAA gymnasts.

She won the NCAA all-around title and completed a "Season Slam" in 2022 — a perfect score in each event — and scored a 39.90 on April 2 in the first round of NCAA regionals, the highest score in the nation and tied for the fifth-highest all-time score in collegiate gymnastics history.

The Gators also get Leah Clapper back for her fifth season of collegiate gymnastics, giving Florida a pair of "Super Seniors" from a team that finished as the runner-up at NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

“I’m excited, she’s fun to have in the gym and she works so hard, so I’m excited for her to be coming back for a fifth year," Thomas said on May 1.

Following the conclusion of Florida's season, Thomas had yet to make up her mind about utilizing her additional season of eligibility, saying she intended to travel and enjoy her summer vacation.

“I’m not completely ruling it out,” she said.

Less than two months later, Thomas has now made her decision, opting to return to Florida for her fifth and final season.