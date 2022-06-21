Florida fifth in 2021-22 Directors' Cup standings, marking 13th consecutive top-5 finish

The University of Florida athletics program finished fifth in the 2021-22 Learfield Directors’ Cup standings, announced Tuesday. Florida’s fifth-place finish marks the program’s 13th consecutive top-five finish in the national all-sports standings.

The Gators secured a trio of NCAA titles, in addition to 11 top-10 team finishes.

“What a season for the Gators! Three NCAA team titles by Gators track & field led 11 top-10 finishes for the Florida program. Finishing fifth in the Directors’ Cup requires many Gator teams to perform well in national championships action,” UF athletics director Scott Stricklin said. “That isn’t easy and we applaud the effort and preparation by both our student-athletes and coaches. We certainly enjoyed cheering their performances throughout this season.”

Florida is the only program in NCAA Division I athletics to finish within the top 10 in the standings in each of the last 38 years, and the Gators are one of only two programs to capture a national championship in each of the previous 13 complete seasons.

Led by the Florida track and field program, the Gators claimed three national titles during the 2021-22 season – men’s outdoor, and women’s indoor and outdoor. Seventeen Gators claimed a school-record 19 NCAA individual titles in 2022, topping the previous high of 16 individual titles, set in 1982.

Aside from the track championships captured by the Mike Holloway-led Gators, it was a prolific season for UF across multiple sports.

The Florida gymnastics team finished the season ranked No. 2 — the program’s lone loss coming after Oklahoma rallied from last to first in the national championship in Fort Worth, Texas. Behind 42 All-American honors and three national championships, the UF men’s swimming and diving program placed third at NCAA Championships in late March, resulting in a No. 3 finish.

A trio of UF programs — lacrosse, softball and men’s tennis — finished the season ranked No. 5 in the nation, while women’s tennis and volleyball ranked No. 9 at the end of their respective campaigns.

The Gators’ men’s golf team, which concluded the season ranked No. 10, rounded out the top 10 for UF. Texas captured its first Directors’ Cup this season.

2022 individual NCAA champions for the Gators

Gymnastics: Trinity Thomas — All-Around, Uneven Bars, Floor Exercise.

Men’s Swimming: Bobby Finke — 1,650 freestyle.

Men’s Swimming: Adam Chaney, Dillon Hillis, Eric Friese, Will Davis — 200 Medley Relay.

Men’s Swimming: Adam Chaney, Eric Friese, Will Davis, Kieran Smith — 200 Freestyle Relay.

Tennis: Ben Shelton — Singles.

Track & Field (indoor): Talitha Diggs — 400 meters, Anna Hall — Pentathlon, Jasmine Moore —Long Jump & Triple Jump, Grace Stark — 60-meter hurdles.

Track & Field (outdoor) – Joseph Fahnbulleh– 100 meters, 200 meters; Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley, Champion Allison – 4x400-meter relay; Talitha Diggs – 400 meters; Anna Hall – Heptathlon; Jasmine Moore – Long Jump & Triple Jump.

2021-22 Learfield Directors’ Cup Standings

1. Texas 1449.50

2. Stanford 1352.25

3. Michigan 1245.25

4. Ohio State 1184.50

5. Florida 1180.75

6. North Carolina 1087.25

7. Arkansas 967.75*

8. Notre Dame 943.00*

9. Kentucky 979.75

10. Southern California 933.7

*does not include baseball points. Program will receive 73, 78, 83, 90 or 100 points depending on CWS finish.