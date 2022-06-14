Florida athletics exceeds national average in latest Academic Progress Rate report
Florida's student-athletes have had recent success in the classroom, with a score of 989 in the Academic Progress Rate (APR), announced Tuesday by the NCAA.
The latest report, which marks the 18th year of the APR, contains rates through four years: from the 2017-18 academic year through the 2020-21 academic year. UF's overall score exceeded the national average of 984.
“Last month, we finished the academic year with an overall student-athlete GPA of 3.21 — the highest in program history,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “Today’s APR is another example of the commitment Gator student-athletes show in the academic arena.”
Four UF women's teams post perfect APR scores
Four UF women's athletic programs — cross country, golf, gymnastics and volleyball — turned in the maximum APR score of 1,000, while 13 teams exceeded or equaled its sport's national average.
The Florida football team posted a score of 981, 12 points above the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) national average of 969.
UF men’s basketball and baseball also surpassed the national averages of 968 and 977, respectively, with scores of 990 and 982.
Under the APR format, a portion of NCAA revenue is allocated to member schools if student-athletes meet certain criteria. Schools earn one academic achievement unit per year if its student-athletes meet at least one of these requirements:
- Earn an overall single-year all-sport APR of 985 or higher
- Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher
- Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student-body at that school.
Having met the requirements of the first two points, UF will qualify for the NCAA's revenue distribution.
Here's how each UF team fared in the APR report
Sport 2020-21 APR DI Average
Baseball 982 977
Basketball (Men's) 990 968
Basketball (Women's) 981 983
Cross Country (Men's) 977 983
Cross Country (Women's) 1,000 990
Football (FBS) 981 969
Golf (Men's) 988 988
Golf (Women's) 1000 993
Gymnastics 1000 994
Lacrosse 995 994
Soccer 987 990
Softball 992 987
Swimming & Diving (Men's) 985 986
Swimming & Diving (Women's) 996 993
Tennis (Men's) 981 986
Tennis (Women's) 982 991
Track & Field (Men's) 975 974
Track & Field (Women's) 990 984
Volleyball 1000 989