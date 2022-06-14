Florida athletics exceeds national average in latest Academic Progress Rate report

Florida's student-athletes have had recent success in the classroom, with a score of 989 in the Academic Progress Rate (APR), announced Tuesday by the NCAA.

The latest report, which marks the 18th year of the APR, contains rates through four years: from the 2017-18 academic year through the 2020-21 academic year. UF's overall score exceeded the national average of 984.

“Last month, we finished the academic year with an overall student-athlete GPA of 3.21 — the highest in program history,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin said. “Today’s APR is another example of the commitment Gator student-athletes show in the academic arena.”

Four UF women's teams post perfect APR scores

Four UF women's athletic programs — cross country, golf, gymnastics and volleyball — turned in the maximum APR score of 1,000, while 13 teams exceeded or equaled its sport's national average.

The Florida football team posted a score of 981, 12 points above the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) national average of 969.

UF men’s basketball and baseball also surpassed the national averages of 968 and 977, respectively, with scores of 990 and 982.

Under the APR format, a portion of NCAA revenue is allocated to member schools if student-athletes meet certain criteria. Schools earn one academic achievement unit per year if its student-athletes meet at least one of these requirements:

Earn an overall single-year all-sport APR of 985 or higher

Earn an overall all-sport Graduation Success Rate of 90% or higher

Earn a federal graduation rate that is at least 13 percentage points higher than the federal graduation rate of the student-body at that school.

Having met the requirements of the first two points, UF will qualify for the NCAA's revenue distribution.

Here's how each UF team fared in the APR report

Sport 2020-21 APR DI Average

Baseball 982 977

Basketball (Men's) 990 968

Basketball (Women's) 981 983

Cross Country (Men's) 977 983

Cross Country (Women's) 1,000 990

Football (FBS) 981 969

Golf (Men's) 988 988

Golf (Women's) 1000 993

Gymnastics 1000 994

Lacrosse 995 994

Soccer 987 990

Softball 992 987

Swimming & Diving (Men's) 985 986

Swimming & Diving (Women's) 996 993

Tennis (Men's) 981 986

Tennis (Women's) 982 991

Track & Field (Men's) 975 974

Track & Field (Women's) 990 984

Volleyball 1000 989