Florida baseball hires Taylor Black from Detroit Tigers' organization as assistant coach

Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan has moved quickly in replacing longtime assistant coach Craig Bell, who had spent the previous 15 seasons in Gainesville alongside O'Sullivan before departing in the wake of UF's 5-4 loss to Oklahoma in the NCAA regional finals.

A week later, O'Sullivan has rounded out his coaching staff by hiring Taylor Black. Black arrives at Florida after spending the previous four seasons working in the Detroit Tigers' organization, first as a scout before transitioning to the role of East Coast Crosschecker in September 2019.

"We could not be more excited to have Taylor join our coaching staff," O'Sullivan said. "Taylor has experience playing in the SEC and coaching at a premier college program, and brings a unique perspective to our team with his background as a scouting crosschecker. He is an excellent addition that rounds out our staff as we look to get back to competing for national championships for Gator Nation."

Taylor Black played at Kentucky and coached at NC State

Before working for the Tigers, Black spent time as an assistant coach at North Carolina State from 2014-2017, where he helped coach the Wolfpack to a 110-70 record and three consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament.

"Sully and his staff have built Florida into one of the premier programs in the country, and I'm excited to get to work in helping to bring this program back to the College World Series and compete for national championships," Black said.

Black brings much familiarity with the SEC with him, having spent two seasons with the University of Kentucky after transferring from Spartanburg Methodist College. Following the 2011 season, Black, a native of Easley, South Carolina, was selected in the 16th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent his first professional season at the Low-A level in the New York-Pennsylvania league, where Black competed for the Williamsport Crosscutters.

Black later played in the Frontier League with the Evansville Otters from 2012-13 before transitioning to coaching.

"I will work relentlessly to recruit the best student-athletes to Gainesville," Black said, "while developing them both on and off the field. Go Gators!"