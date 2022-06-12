Florida track and field claims first NCAA Women's Outdoor Championship in program history

The Florida track and field program completed a historic season Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Less than 24 hours removed from capturing the men's outdoor championship, the UF track and field program claimed the NCAA Women's Outdoor Championship for the first time in program history with a 74-64 defeat of Texas in the title race, marking head coach Mike Holloway's 12th national championship with the Gators.

The Gators are the first program to win both the men's and women's outdoor championships since Oregon accomplished the feat during the 2015 season. Including the women's indoor championship, the Gators captured three of the four competitive titles during the 2022 season, making UF just the third program in history after LSU and Oregon to win a majority of the championship meets in a season.

UF entered the weekend ranked No. 2 and proceeded to score points in seven events: the 400 meters (10 points), 800 meters (5), 5,000 meters (8), 400 hurdles (10), long jump (14), triple jump (13) and heptathlon (14).

In the 400 meters, UF sophomore Talitha Diggs became just the fifth collegiate athlete in history to finish the race in under 50 seconds. Her time of 49.99 gave Diggs a sweep of the indoor and outdoor titles in the 400 meters.

Anna Hall finished second in the 400-meter hurdles, while Vanessa Watson claimed seventh. Less than a half-hour later, Hall competed in the final event of the heptathlon, the 800 meters, and Hall proceeded to seal UF's victory with a finish of 2:21.23, which added 10 points to Florida's team total. Hall became the first heptathlon champion in Florida program history after claiming both the outdoor and indoor titles in the event.

Jasmine Moore claimed her fourth individual title of the season with a 14.32-meter triple jump while also becoming the first woman to sweep the long jump and triple jump in both indoors and outdoors since California's Sheila Hudson did so in the 1990 season.

The championships capped the most prolific season in Florida women's track and field history. UF broke 11 school records and a pair of collegiate records in the indoor triple jump and the indoor 60-meter hurdles. With the team championship, the Florida women's track and field program is the seventh UF program to claim its first national championship in the last 13 seasons.