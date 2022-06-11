Title run: Gators track and field team wins NCAA men's outdoor national championship

The Florida track and field program continues to be one of the nation’s best.

The Gators captured the NCAA Division I men’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Friday night in Eugene, Oregon, marking the 10th title for the men’s program and the 11th national championship overall for head coach Mike Holloway.

UF led the way with 54 total points — 20 of which came from Joseph Fahnbulleh, who became the first Florida athlete to win two individual events, the 100-meter and 200-meter, in the same NCAA Outdoor Championship. Texas finished in second with 38 points.

Fahnbulleh’s finish of 19.83 in the 200 is both a program record and a personal record for the Liberian, who previously competed in the Tokyo Olympics.

Track and field: Florida women No. 2 in the nation after winning SEC outdoor title

David Whitley:Who's the best athlete on Florida's campus? Track & field star Anna Hall | David Whitley

Indoor winners:Florida Gators women's track and field team wins first national championship in 30 years

Earlier in the day, Fahnbulleh claimed the 100-meter title with a personal-best time of 10.00 seconds. Tennessee freshman Favour Ashe placed second with a time of 10.08 seconds. Oregon’s Micah Williams, who had the nation’s fastest time in the event earlier in the year with a 9.86-second finish, was seventh. As a team, Florida claimed the 1,600 meters in 2:58.88.

Fahnbulleh previously captured the 100 title during the 2021 season, though UF finished fourth as LSU captured its first national championship since the 2002 season.

The women’s finals are today at Hayward Field in Eugene, and the Gators could once again vie for the top spot on the podium. The UF women’s track and field program claimed the NCAA indoor national championship on March 13, breaking a 30-year gap without a title for the Florida women’s track and field program.

The women's outdoor finals will air on ESPN3. Here are the times:

Women's Hep Javelin – 2:45 p.m.

Women's High Jump – 5 p.m.

Women's Discus – 5:05 p.m.

Women's Triple Jump – 5:50 p.m.

Trophy Ceremony – 8 p.m.