Catcher Mac Guscette announces he's transferring after two seasons with Florida baseball

Sophomore catcher Mac Guscette on the Florida baseball team intends to enter his name into the NCAA's transfer portal, Guscette announced Friday on social media.

"Gator Nation, I have made the very difficult decision to put my name into the transfer portal. Although my time at UF started in the fall of 2020, I have been a Gator since I first committed to UF baseball back in 2016," Guscette wrote.

"I want to thank Coach (Kevin) O'Sullivan, Coach (Craig) Bell, Coach (Chuck) Jeroloman, Coach (David) Kopp, and all of the support staff and volunteers within the baseball program and athletic department who helped and supported me while at UF. A sincere thank you to Coach O'Sullivan for his class and professionalism in understanding my decision to transfer and his continued support."

Who will be the Gators' next catcher?

In his two years with the Gators, Guscette appeared in 56 games for the Gators, including 46 starts. As a freshman, he started 16 games and batted .298 in his 57 at-bats with three doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and six walks.

Prior to his sophomore season, the Gators brought in transfer catcher BT Riopelle to compete with Guscette for the starting catcher job in 2022. During his sophomore season, Guscette hit .238 with 15 runs, four doubles and five home runs.

With Riopelle expected to head to the upcoming MLB Draft, the Gators will likely be without both of their primary catchers in 2023 from the 2022 season.

"I have made lifelong friendships with many of my Gator teammates," Guscette said in his tweet. "Although we may not be on the same field again, we are forever linked. I am eternally grateful for your friendship and support."