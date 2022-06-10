Florida Gators claim USA Today Network Southeastern Conference Women's All-Sports title

Florida has won the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference Women’s All-Sports title, presented by USA Today Network, for the 24th time in program history.

The 2021-22 season marked the 50th year of women’s athletics at UF.

Tennessee topped Florida in claiming its first SEC Overall All-Sports title, and the Vols also captured the program's first SEC Men’s All-Sports title since 2007-08, with the Gators placing second among the league’s 14 schools.

In the overall rankings, the Gators and the Volunteers each finished with 154 points, though Tennessee’s overall percentage of .770 edged out UF’s .74038. Arkansas finished in third with 124 points and a percentage of .62626.

Vols and Gators combined for multiple titles

UT won SEC titles in baseball and women’s swimming during the 2021-22 season, while the Gators claimed SEC titles in gymnastics, men’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and women’s outdoor track and field.

Outside of the SEC, the Florida lacrosse team won the American Athletic Conference title — its 11th consecutive league title across three different conferences.

Florida has won at least one SEC All-Sports title in 32 of the last 38 seasons, including 29 overall championships. The Gators' 255 all-time league team titles are the most in the SEC. In the last 10 seasons, Florida has won 50 titles.

This is the second year the SEC All-Sports award has been presented by the USA Today Network, the nation’s largest local-to-national digital media organization and owner of The Gainesville Sun.

The league tabulated the SEC All-Sports totals until the 1994-95 season. The New York Times Regional Newspaper Group gave the awards from the 1994-95 through 2010-11 seasons, The award was later given by The Halifax Media Group and GateHouse Media until the USA Today Network began presenting the award prior to the 2020-21 season.

Florida will learn July 5 if it finishes among the nation's top 10 most successful overall athletic programs for the 38th consecutive year. UF is the only school to finish ranked top-10 nationally in each year since 1983.

How points are awarded

Points are awarded based on the number of competing teams in a sport. A program’s points total is divided by the total number of teams competing in the sports the school fields and that quotient ranks the teams in the final USA Today Network SEC All-Sports standings.

2021-22 USA Today Network SEC Overall All-Sports Standings

1. Tennessee

2. Florida

3. Arkansas

4. LSU

5. Alabama

6. Georgia

7. Texas A&M

8. Kentucky

9. Auburn

10. Mississippi

11. South Carolina

12. Vanderbilt

13. Mississippi State

14. Missouri

Men: 1. Tennessee 2. Florida 3. Texas A&M 4. Arkansas 5. Georgia 6. Kentucky 7. Auburn 8. Alabama 9. LSU 10. Mississippi 11. South Carolina 12. Mississippi State 13. Vanderbilt 14. Missouri.

Women: 1. Florida 2. Tennessee 3. Mississippi 4. LSU 5. Arkansas 6. Alabama 7. Kentucky 8. Auburn 9. Georgia 10. South Carolina 11. Texas A&M 12. Vanderbilt 13. Mississippi State 14. Missouri.