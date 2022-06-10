UF sophomore Wyatt Langford to compete for spot on USA Collegiate National Team roster

Florida sophomore outfielder Wyatt Langford is headed to training camp. Langford has accepted an invitation to compete for the USA Collegiate National Team as one of 48-50 players competing for a spot on the 26-man roster.

The roster will be decided with a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series, scheduled to begin June 30 in Cary, North Carolina, and run through July 4. Games will also be held in Durham and Charlotte. The final roster will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9 to 15.

Immediately following UF’s 5-4 loss Monday to Oklahoma in the regional round of the NCAA Baseball Tournament, Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan revealed Langford’s inclusion in training camp while praising the second-year player’s efforts during the season.

“He’s got a chance to go play with the USA team this year,” O’Sullivan said. “If I’d have said that last year after the summer, that this guy had a chance to hit 20-plus home runs and I think he’s going to be on the USA team, everybody would have looked at me crazy. But what a great story.”

After appearing in just four games as a true freshman, all as a pinch-hitter, Langford had one of the most impressive sophomore seasons of any outfielder in the nation.

He tied Florida’s single-season home run record with his solo shot Monday against the Sooners, marking the final at-bat in a season in which he batted .355, had a .447 on-base percentage and a .719 slugging percentage, all of which were team-highs. Langford also led the Gators in hits (91), runs (73), RBI (63) triples (three) and total bases (184) while starting all 66 of UF’s games at left-field.

Langford is the 18th Gator during O’Sullivan’s tenure to be invited to the USA Collegiate Baseball National Team’s training camp, and he would be the 14th Gator under O’Sullivan to make the 26-man roster.