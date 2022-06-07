Listen to a recap of the Florida Baseball and Softball seasons

Gainesville Sun and Gatorsports.com writers Graham Hall and David Whitley talk all things Florida Gators sports.

The guys come back to recap the Florida Gators Baseball season and the loss to Oklahoma in the Regionals ending this years run for the Gators.

Then the guys talk about the Florida Softball team. The teams run to the Women's College World Series is over after a few losses in Oklahoma City.

Take a listen to the last episode of the GatorSports podcast.

