Live score updates: Florida softball faces Oklahoma State in Women's College World Series

Gator Sports

They had to put together a comeback for the ages, and now the Florida Gators are closer to their third national title.

But the Gators (49-17) face a stacked field in this year's event, including the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners. They passed their first test, though, and now find themselves in the winners' bracket of the Women's College World Series.

Florida faces Oklahoma State on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Gators had a rocky start to the WCWS, but Natalie Lugo stepped in to pitch six scoreless innings in relief of starter Lexie Delbrey. First baseman Avery Goelz drove in three runs — and two more scored on a ball she hit sharply to first base — to help Florida to a 7-1 win over Oregon State.

Next! Breaking down the Florida Gators' WCWS matchup with Oklahoma State

The 'Gator Standard':Florida softball in the World Series is just standard operating procedure | David Whitley

Flower power:Florida softball in spotlight at Women's College World Series and so are the sunflowers

Off to Oklahoma City:Gators rout Virginia Tech in NCAA Super Regional

Florida's opponent, seventh-seeded Oklahoma State (47-12), beat Arizona 4-2 to advance to Saturday's game. Cowgirls pitcher Kelly Maxwell allowed just five hits to the Wildcats, while Karli Petty came through in the clutch with a sixth-inning three-run homer to give OSU the lead.

Where and when will the Florida Gators play Oklahoma State Cowgirls?

Where: OGE Energy Field at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex, Oklahoma City

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 4

How can I watch the Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma State on TV, streaming?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN+ and the ESPN app.

How can I listen to the Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma S on radio?

Online radio:FloridaGators.com