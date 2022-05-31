Florida softball in spotlight at Women's College World Series and so are the sunflowers

The Florida softball team — NCAA champions in 2014 and 2015 — is back in the national spotlight thanks to its run to the Women's College World Series.

The Gators are known for their depth and their speed, and now their amazing comeback against higher seeded Virginia Tech in the NCAA Super Regionals.

They are also known for wearing sunflowers in their hair during games. For UF, this isn't a fashion choice.

The Gators wear sunflowers in their hair, usually for Saturday games, in honor of Heather Braswell. Braswell was an honorary member of the club from 2009-14 and a fixture in the UF dugout. In 2014, at age 17, she died from brain cancer.

Each season, a pediatric cancer patient is made an honorary member of the UF softball team as Braswell was.

Plus, the Gators designate a game every season as the "Yellow Game". Yellow represents the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation's work to fund research and eliminate childhood cancer. For the games, players go all out with yellow accents and sunflowers to show support for children and families who battle pediatric cancer.