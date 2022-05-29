Live score updates: Florida Gators softball faces Virginia Tech Hokies in Game 3 of NCAA Tournament

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators softball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend in an NCAA Tournament super regional. The winner takes one of eight spots in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City starting June 2.

UF (46-16, 13-11 in SEC) is the No. 14 seed in the NCAA softball tournament. Virginia Tech (45-8, 21-2 in ACC) is the No. 3 seed.

In Game 1, Emma Ritter hit two home runs and Cameron Fagan added another to give the Hokies a 6-0 lead after four innings. Rain in in Blacksburg, Virginia, forced the game to be suspended until 10 a.m. Saturday, when Keely Rochard finished her shutout for a Virginia Tech win.

The Gators struck back to win Game 2, 7-2, thanks to a four-run fifth inning sparked by a two-run double by Charla Echols.

Where and when will Florida Gators softball play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA Super Regional?

Where: Tech Softball Park, Blacksburg, Virginia

When: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 29

Where can I watch UF vs. Va Tech in the NCAA softball tournament Super Regional?

TV: ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish)

Streaming: ESPN+ ($6.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. VT softball in the Blacksburg Super Regional?

Radio: Sirius XM (Channel 385)

Online: FloridaGators.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 975)