Florida Gators baseball to host NCAA regional in Gainesville; teams to be announced

Florida’s Condron Ballpark will serve as one of 16 regional host sites for the NCAA baseball tournament, the NCAA selection committee announced Sunday night.

The Gators (39-22), despite losing ace Hunter Barco for the season, have won 16 of their last 21 games after starting conference play with just six wins in 18 tries.

UF fell, 8-5, to No. 1-ranked Tennessee earlier Sunday in the SEC Tournament Championship, capping an eight-day stay in Hoover, Alabama. The No. 7-seeded Gators made the final day of the conference championship for the 15th time in program history after a 9-0 defeat Saturday of No. 5-ranked Texas A&M.

Miami also will host a regional

Florida is one of two teams in the state to host an NCAA Regional as the Miami Hurricanes will also host the Coral Gables Regional. The Gators took two of three games against the Hurricanes this season.

Florida will learn the teams it will face in the Gainesville Regional during the NCAA Selection Show at noon Monday on ESPN2. UF's selection marks the 18th time in program history the Gators have hosted an NCAA Regional.