Gators' SEC Baseball Tournament run ends with title game loss to No. 1 Tennessee

Florida baseball puzzled Tennessee at the plate early, but the nation’s best team ultimately couldn’t be denied in its quest for the conference championship.

The No. 7 seed Gators (39-22) made it all the way from the first round to the SEC Tournament Championship round, but UF couldn’t defeat the No. 1 Volunteers, falling 8-5 to Tennessee at Hoover Met Stadium.

UF held the Vols (53-7) to just one hit and no runs through four innings, but Tennessee managed to plate four runs in the fifth inning, and the Gators made a change on the mound before recording the third out of the inning.

Consecutive doubles by the Volunteers in the sixth inning brought three runs across the plate and put UF in a seven-run deficit. Despite recording hits in each of the first six innings, the Gators couldn’t manage any runs of their own until BT Riopelle’s two-run home run to left center field, Riopelle’s 15th home run of the season.

Josh Rivera’s full-count, two-out single brought UF’s third run across and cut Tennessee's lead to 7-3. A solo home run from Drew Gilbert in the ninth capped the scoring for the Vols, and Gators remained alive with a pair of runs in the ninth before Jud Fabian flied out to the warning track to seal Tennessee's victory.

Here are takeaways from Sunday’s SEC final.

UF starter Carsten Finnvold keeps Vols in check early

With the Gators continuing to rest their starting rotation for the postseason, freshman Carsten Finnvold – who had tossed just 4 and 1/3 innings in four appearances this season – was called upon to start on the mound for Florida, and Finnvold exceeded his season total in Sunday's outing. Finnvold pitched a successful four innings before Tennessee managed a trio of hits off of the freshman in the fifth, and his day ended after 78 pitches across 4 and 2/3 innings.

Finnvold may have been tagged with the loss, but he struck out six Volunteers to keep it anyone's game in the early going.

Florida in position to host NCAA regional

The Gators managed to take four of six contests in Hoover, including an upset of a top-five opponent in Texas A&M who was red-hot offensively coming into the conference tournament.

Florida, with an RPI of 12 and a top-15 strength of schedule, now has 39 wins in 60 tries, which should result in UF being selected to host an NCAA Regional. The NCAA is expected to announce 16 host sites at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN channel updates and NCAA Baseball's social media channels. The NCAA Division I Baseball championship selection show will air at noon Monday on ESPN2.

Volunteers make uniform changes

Three players for No. 1-ranked Tennessee wore different numbers along with their black jerseys in Sunday’s 8-5 win over the Gators.

Jordan Beck, normally No. 10, wore No. 27, Trey Lipscomb, normally No. 21, wore No. 11, and Ethan Payne switched from No. 30 to No. 36.

Lipscomb leads the Vols with 21 home runs and 80 hits.