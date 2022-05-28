Live score updates: Florida Gators vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA softball super regional

Gator Sports

The Florida Gators softball team takes on the Virginia Tech Hokies this weekend in an NCAA Tournament super regional. The winner takes one of eight spots in the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City starting June 2.

UF (46-16, 13-11 in SEC) is the No. 14 seed in the NCAA softball tournament. Virginia Tech (45-8, 21-2 in ACC) is the No. 3 seed.

In Game 1, Emma Ritter hit two home runs and Cameron Fagan added another to give the Hokies a 6-0 lead after four innings. Rain in in Blacksburg, Virginia, forced the game to be suspended and will resume in the top of the fifth inning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Game 2 is set to start at noon. The Gators have one of the fastest teams in softball, led by Skylar Wallace and her 50 steals. The Hokies boast a strong pitching staff led by senior Keely Rochard and freshman Emma Lemley, both with ERAs under 2.00.

Where and when will Florida Gators softball play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA Super Regional?

Where: Tech Softball Park, Blacksburg, Virginia

When: Game 1 will resume at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. Game 2 is set to start at noon.

Where can I watch UF vs. Va Tech in the NCAA softball tournament Super Regional?

TV: Game 1 will air on ESPNU (Channel 208 on DirecTV, Channel 141 on Dish). (Game 2 is on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish).

Streaming: ESPN+ ($6.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. VT softball in the Blacksburg Super Regional?

Radio: Sirius XM (Channel 385)

Online: FloridaGators.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 975)