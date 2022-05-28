Florida's Ben Shelton wins NCAA singles championship in men's tennis

Special to Gator Sports

No. 2-ranked Ben Shelton was crowned the 2022 NCAA Singles Champion on Saturday at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Ill., making him the second Gator in a row to achieve this feat.

Shelton becomes just the fourth player in Florida history to win the singles title – joining Sam Riffice (2021), Jeff Morrison (1999) and Mark Merklein (1994). With this win, Shelton will receive a wild card bid into the 2022 US Open main draw.

"I'm just really proud of him today with the way that he competed," said coach Bryan Shelton, Ben's dad. "He never lost his resolve even after losing the first set, he just continued to get better as the match progressed. The longer the match continued, the better he played. So, it was just fun to see him at his very best today."

Shelton put together a 12-2 sets record on his way to his first NCAA Individual Championship with a defeat of No. 6 August Holmgren (San Diego), 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The championship all came down to the third set. The Gainesville native started off strong with a break and a hold to lead 2-0. After holding serve for a 4-2 advantage, the Gator broke Holmgren's serve for a 5-2 score. Shelton served it out, hitting an impressive line shot to win the third set, 6-2, and his first individual title in his NCAA Tournament debut.

"It was a great match and August (Holmgren) is a great player.... To be able to beat a player like him and come out on top, it's really special. I'm glad that I got to do it with a lot of my family here, my dad on the court with me, our great coaches, and my teammate Sam on the sidelines cheering for me. It was a great experience."

In doubles, Shelton and Riffice made a quarterfinals appearance, the first for the Gators since 2018.