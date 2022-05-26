How to watch Florida softball vs. Virginia Tech in NCAA Tournament Super Regional on TV, streaming

The Florida Gators softball team rolled through their regional to start the NCAA Tournament. But to make the Women's College World Series, they'll have to take down one of the best teams in the country.

UF (46-16, 13-11 in SEC) is the No. 14 seed in the tournament. The Gators face No. 3-seed Virginia Tech (45-8, 21-2 in ACC) in the Blacksburg Super Regional this weekend. The winner of the three-game series advances to Oklahoma City as one of eight teams vying for the national championship.

Florida scored at least seven runs in all three of their regional games, putting up 10 in the first inning of the regional final against Wisconsin. The Gators' offense is paced by Skylar Wallace with 50 steals and an NCAA-best 75 runs this season.

After a surprising loss in the ACC Tournament, the Hokies also dropped a game in their NCAA regional. But after losing to Kentucky on Saturday, Virginia Tech beat them twice on Sunday to advance. Emma Lemley started both games Sunday, with Keely Rochard — 25-3 this season and third in the NCAA with 321 strikeouts — finishing the game.

Where and when will Florida Gators softball play the Virginia Tech Hokies in the NCAA Super Regional?

Where: Tech Softball Park, Blacksburg, Virginia

Game 1: 2 p.m. Friday, May 27

Game 2: Noon Saturday, May 28

Game 3 (if necessary): TBD Sunday, May 29

Where can I watch UF vs. Va Tech in the NCAA softball tournament Super Regional?

TV: Game 1 is on ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish). Game 2 is on ESPN (Channel 206 on DirecTV, Channel 140 on Dish). Game 3 is TBA.

Streaming: ESPN+ ($6.99 per month), WatchESPN (cable subscription needed) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

How can I listen to Florida vs. VT softball in the Blacksburg Super Regional?

Radio: Sirius XM (Channel 385)

Online: FloridaGators.com, SiriusXM.com (Channel 975)