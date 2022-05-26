SEC Tournament: Florida baseball suffers more delays and a big loss to Texas A&M

Bad weather and Texas A&M made for a rough day of baseball Thursday.

The No. 7 seed Florida baseball team suffered a 10-0 run-rule defeat to No. 2 seed Texas A&M in their second-round matchup of the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Met Stadium.

Rain forced the Florida baseball team (36-21) to wait hours to play its opener on Tuesday, a 10-inning 2-1 walk-off win over South Carolina. And rain postponed the Gators' second-round game on Wednesday.

The SEC pushed the UF-Texas A&M matchup, originally set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, until 10:30 a.m. Thursday. But storms hit Hoover, Ala., early Thursday, pushing the game back again, to a 3:45 p.m. start.

Now the Gators face No. 3 seed Arkansas (38-17) in a win-or-go-home third-round game, scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

"Both teams are presented with the same scenarios," coach Kevin O'Sullivan said of the weather delays. "You would think a day off yesterday would probably help us. But both teams had to go through the same thing about not playing last night and then not playing this morning, and get a call ... saying you guys got to be ready to go ... but it's the same for both teams. I don't see that as an excuse at all in any way, shape or form."

Aggies jump out to early lead and keep rolling

After the first two innings were scoreless, the Aggies (36-17) took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on Trevor Werner’s two-run home run to left center field.

The Gators couldn’t get a hit aside from freshman Jac Cagilanone’s single in the second frame, and the Aggies soon added to the lead in the fifth. Following a double to lead off the inning by Kole Kaler, Werner reached base after getting hit by a pitch, and a single by Jack Moss brought Kaler home, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Ryan Targac’s home run in the sixth inning gave TAMU a 4-0 advantage, and by that time the Gators had dug into the bullpen.

UF starting pitcher Brandon Neely lasted just 4.1 innings before Fisher Jameson took over. After Targac's homer and a single, O'Sullivan then went to Philip Abner, who gave up a home run to Jordan Thompson. Then UF's Tyler Nesbitt came in to more of the same, giving up a double to Werner and home run by Austin Bost.

Jameson, Abner and Nesbitt gave up seven runs and six hits in the sixth as the Aggies jumped ahead 10-0. After going three up, three down in the top of seventh, the Gators were done.

Neely received the loss. Texas A&M starter Micah Dallas (5-3) earned the victory, pitching five shutout innings with one hit allowed, one walk and seven strikeouts.

"Credit A&M. They obviously played very well. Their starting pitcher did a real nice job, kept us off balance. But with that being said, we just didn't play very well in all phases. We didn't swing the bats very well. We had a poor approach," O'Sullivan said.