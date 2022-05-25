Oh My, Mick Hubert retiring, as Florida football recruiting on the rise

Gainesville Sun and Gatorsports.com writers Graham Hall and David Whitley talk all things Florida Gators sports.

In the first portion of the show the guys talk about Mick Hubert, The Voice of the Gators, announcing his surprise retirement. Hubert has been at Florida for 33 years. The guys talk about some of the classic moments they remember from his career.

After the first break, the guys talk about recent recruiting for the Florida Gators football team. The addition of a few new players to this team has been interesting. Will the receiving crew take a step up this season?

Napier says he needs walk-ons to fill out the roster. Who can make the team?

The guys also talk Florida Gators basketball recruiting. What will the addition of new players mean to this roster? How will Todd Golden fill out the team?

In the final portion of the show, the guys talk about the Florida softball and baseball programs. Softball wins and moves on, as baseball heads to the SEC tourney. Which team has a better chance to win and move on?

At the end of the show the guys let fans know we are taking a break for the summer. The GatorSports podcast will be back in July. Have a great summer.

