SEC Tournament: Bad weather strikes again as Florida baseball second-round game postponed

Bad weather has been the big winner so far in the SEC Baseball Tournament this week in Hoover, Alabama.

It forced the Florida baseball team (36-20, 15-15 SEC) to wait hours to play its opener on Tuesday, a 10-inning 2-1 walk-off win over South Carolina. And rain postponed the Gators' second-round game on Wednesday.

The SEC delayed the UF-Texas A&M matchup, originally set for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, until 10:30 a.m. Thursday (SEC Network). While four games were supposed to be played on Wednesday, only two were completed.

When they finally get to play, right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely is due to start for the Gators, while right-hander Micah Dallas gets the nod for the Aggies (35-17, 19-11 SEC).