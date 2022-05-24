SEC Tournament opens with twice-delayed matchup so Florida baseball game set for later start

Looks like the Florida Gators baseball team will have to wait a little longer to open the SEC Tournament.

The day started with rain in Hoover, Ala., pushing back the opening game between Alabama and Georgia until after 11 a.m. EST. The original start time was 10:30.

The game was also held up in the third inning due to a second rain delay starting at 12:15 p.m.

Florida and South Carolina will play in the second game of the day, scheduled to begin about 2 p.m., but obviously that start will be delayed. The game will be on SEC Network.

