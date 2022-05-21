So we meet again: Florida Gators baseball to open SEC Tournament against South Carolina

Staff report

The Florida baseball team wrapped up its regular season on Saturday against South Carolina, dropping the third game of the series, 4-1. And the Gators will see the Gamecocks again in just a couple days.

Despite the loss, the Gators (35-20, 15-15 SEC) finish tied with Georgia for second in the SEC East. As the No. 7 seed, the Gators will play No. 10 seed South Carolina on Tuesday (SEC Network).

Florida's game on Tuesday in Hoover, Ala., will follow the 10:30 a.m. game between Georgia and Alabama. Games on Tuesday are single elimination. Starting on Wednesday, the SEC tournament becomes double elimination.

"That's just the way it worked out. That's happened before. We'll be ready to play Tuesday against South Carolina," coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.

Seven seniors recognized at game

Seven Gators were recognized on Saturday as part of the pregame Senior Day festivities: first baseman/designated hitter Kris Armstrong, first baseman Kendrick Calilao, outfielder Jud Fabian, right-handed pitcher Hunter McMullen, right-handed pitcher Garrett Milchin, right-handed pitcher Nick Pogue and catcher BT Riopelle.

The Gators made a big turnaround to end their SEC regular season, and O'Sullivan is proud of the strong finish.

"I'm proud of them. It could have went the other way, too. I don't know in my 15 years that we've been six games under at any point in SEC play. That was with only 12 to go," O'Sullivan said Saturday. "The way they rallied, the way they played, the way they were able to pick each other up and stay the course... I'm really thrilled with where they're at. Obviously, today is disappointing but at the same time, in the big picture they put us in position to make the postseason now. I like the way we're playing."

The SEC Baseball Tournament championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 29 on ESPN2.