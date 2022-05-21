Canisius softball team represents Buffalo Strong at NCAA softball tournament in Gainesville

Staff report

The story of the Canisius softball team goes beyond the field this weekend as they are playing in Gainesville for the NCAA regionals.

In their opener, the Golden Griffins had to battle a weather delay and host No. 14 Florida. The Gators won, 10-1, in five innings on the run rule.

They will get the chance at extending their NCAA tournament run when they face Wisconsin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium.

The mass shooting at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo last week took place less than a mile from the Canisius campus; 10 people were killed.

The softball program — with eight players on the Griffs' team from the greater Buffalo area — wanted to show its support for the community, according to the school.

So this weekend in Gainesville, the team is sporting stickers that read "Buffalo Strong" on their helmets.

Friday's game was the Griffs' 13th NCAA Tournament appearance and their first since the 2009 season. They came into the game against UF on a 12-game win streak.