How to watch Florida Gators softball vs. Canisius in the NCAA regional tournament on TV, live stream

After hosting last week's Southeastern Conference tournament, the Gators once again have home field advantage as they play in this weekend's NCAA softball regional in Gainesville.

No. 14 seed Florida (43-16 overall, 13-11 SEC) faces Canisius College (32-16, 16-4) of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in Game 2 of the Gainesville regional. The Golden Griffins come into Friday afternoon's matchup as the newly-crowned MAAC champions after winning their conference tournament on their home field in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Gators weren't as successful in their conference tournament, losing to eventual champion Arkansas in the semifinals. But the Florida bats are heating up, and a strong start on their own home diamond could fuel a deep run in the postseason.

The winner of the matchup will face the winner of Game 1 between Wisconsin and Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon in the double-elimination tournament, while the losers of both games will square off after that.

Where and when will Florida Gators softball play Canisius Golden Griffins in the NCAA regional?

Where: Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium, Gainesville

When: 4:30 p.m. ET Friday, May 20

How can I watch UF softball vs. Canisius in the Gainesville regional on TV?

Streaming: ESPN+ ($6.99 per month) and the ESPN app, YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)