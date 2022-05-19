Florida Gators softball hosts NCAA regional: See schedule for games in Gainesville

Few things in life are certain.

But as Florida softball gears up for its 17th consecutive season hosting a NCAA regional, which is every season since head coach Tim Walton took the helm, it seems that's near-set in stone every year.

"From the very beginning, the goal of this group has not been to win the SEC," Walton said. "Obviously we want to win games, but it's really for this moment. For regionals. For super regionals."

However, as is with any postseason in sports, Walton and the 14th-ranked Gators (43-16) know that anything can happen when Canisius, Georgia Tech and Wisconsin arrive to Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium this weekend.

But Walton believes he has a Gators team that can not only survive the Gainesville regional, but can also make a deep run if the pieces fall together.

"I think this team has not even scratched the surface of what it can be," Walton said. "And I mean that."

Gainesville regional softball schedule

Friday, May 20

GAME 1: Georgia Tech (37-16) vs Wisconsin (28-19), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

GAME 2: Canisius (32-16) vs No. 14 Florida (43-16), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN Plus)

Saturday, May 21

GAME 3: Game 1 and game 2 winners, 3 p.m.

GAME 4: Game 1 and game 2 losers, 5:30 p.m.

GAME 5: Game 4 winner and game 3 loser, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

GAME 6: Game 3 and game 5 winners, 12 p.m.

GAME 7 (ifnecessary): Game 6 rematch, 2:30 p.m.