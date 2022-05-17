GatorSports Podcast: Florida programs start the offseason with valuable recruiting

Gainesville Sun and Gatorsports.com writers Graham Hall and David Whitley talk all things Florida Gators sports.

In the first segment of the show the guys talk about recruiting on the Florida Gators football team. Who has signed recently and what other players could still sign? Will the recruits work out? There are a lot of 3 starts signing, is that the right way to go? What is happening on the Gators basketball team? Kyle Lofton commits from St. Bonaventure. But what will Gators look like on the court next season?

In the second segment of the show, Hall and Whitley talk about the Florida Gators baseball program. Will the Gators even make a regional? The pitching staff has stepped up recently. Then the guys talk Florida Gators softball. The Gators play well in the SEC tournament, but how will the regional go.

In the final segment of this week's episode, the guys talk about what is coming for the rest of the summer. One more episode of the show next week and then the guys will take a break for one month. Also, the Florida Gators lacrosse team gets ready for an elite eight matchup. Florida track and field dominates. Florida Gators soccer gets a new coach in Samantha Bohon.

