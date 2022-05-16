Florida announces Samantha Bohon as third head soccer coach in program history

The University of Florida has hired Samantha Bohon as head soccer coach, Florida director of athletics Scott Stricklin announced Monday.

Bohon arrives in Gainesville following 15 seasons at Embry-Riddle University, where she guided the women’s soccer program to multiple conference titles after taking over as the team’s second head coach in program history in 2007.

“I want to humbly thank Scott Stricklin, the search committee and the rest of the athletic department for this incredible opportunity to lead Florida’s storied soccer program. It was clear early on of our shared values and goals for the program that will ultimately lead to an unforgettable student-athlete experience,” Bohon said. “The university and athletic department prioritize developing the student, person and player which will ultimately set our student-athletes up for future success.

“I am eternally grateful for the last 15 years spent at Embry-Riddle and believe wholeheartedly that my time as an Eagle prepared me for this next exciting adventure.”

Samantha Bohon is a native Floridian and has SEC experience

Bohon attended Seabreeze High School in Ormond Beach, Florida, prior to a prolific career at Duke University, where she was a freshman All-American and a four-year starter for the Blue Devils. She worked as a volunteer assistant coach at Duke from 1998-1999 prior to earning her master of arts degree in sport administration from the University of North Carolina in 2001.

Bohon then transitioned to the Southeastern Conference, where she spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee. She was part of the Lady Vols’ coaching staff for the program’s first two SEC regular-season and tournament title teams, in 2002 and 2003, respectively.

She'll now return to the conference as just the third soccer coach in program history following the departure of Tony Amato, who parted ways with the program after just one season in Gainesville. Amato replaced the program's inaugural head coach, Becky Burleigh, who announced her retirement in Jan. 2021.

“Samantha Bohon’s unique history has blended playing and coaching experience at all levels of women’s soccer,” Stricklin said in a statement. “From her playing career at Duke and with the US National Team, to her work on the administrative side with the NCAA, to coaching in the SEC, NAIA and NCAA Division II, the one constant has been success.

“As a native Floridian, and from having coached in the SEC, she understands the history of the Gators’ soccer program. But she also know how to navigate teams through changing environments, as the successful transition Embry-Riddle made from NAIA to NCAA Division II demonstrates. That background, along with her character and ability to lead, make her an ideal choice to be a Florida Gator."