Track and field: Florida women No. 2 in the nation after winning SEC outdoor title

Coming off the SEC outdoor championships, the Florida track and field programs are again ranked in the top five by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. The women are No. 2 and men No. 4 nationally.

UF won the 2022 SEC women's outdoor title over the weekend, picking up 107 points over the three days and capturing the seventh conference outdoor crown for the women's program. The men were fourth including three event titles in the 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay and 400 meters. UF won seven gold medals in total.

Jasmine Moore became just the third woman in SEC history to go 4-for-4 on conference titles in the long jump and triple jump in the same year.

Sterling Lester dominated the heptathlon, winning gold and her first conference title. Imogen Barrett captured gold in the 800 meters with an outstanding kick in the final 150 meters to post a time of 2:01.42 and win her second SEC title (first in the 800m).

The Gators swept the 4x100 and 4x400 relays on the men's side while Champion Allison (44.74) won gold in the 400 meters to complete the conference sweep in the event this year.

UF will now turn its attention to next week's NCAA East Preliminaries, the qualifying meet to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June. The heptathlon and decathlon are not contested at the preliminary level so Anna Hall (No. 1 NCAA, 6458) and Lester (No. 12 NCAA, 5749) have each punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships, pending official declaration by UF.

Official entries to next week's NCAA East Preliminaries are expected to be announced this week.