Takeaways from Florida softball's SEC tournament play; Gators await NCAA regional pairings

Florida softball's time alive in the SEC tournament came to an end earlier than the fifth-seeded Gators would have liked.

After beating 12th-seeded Texas A&M 4-1 on Wednesday and fourth-seeded Kentucky 9-3 on Thursday, Florida's opportunity at the tournament title was erased Friday night when the Gators ran into the top-seeded Arkansas Razorbacks, who went on to win the tournament on Saturday evening with a 4-0 win over Missouri.

However, Florida's season is far from over as it's projected to host in the NCAA regional tournament, which gets underway on Friday. The Gators will learn if and who they will host on Sunday night in the NCAA selection show, which is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

As the Gators wait to learn their fate, here are a couple takeaways from the week.

Gators' bats are warming up

Florida's lineup has seen its fair share of ups and downs this season.

For example, after scattering 14 hits against Florida Gulf Coast on May 6 in a 8-0 win, the Gators mustered just three hits against the Eagles the very next day in a 3-2 loss.

However, looking at the Gators' week in tournament play, Florida's lineup appears to be trending upward as it went 24-for-78 from the plate during the week — good for an average of .307.

The Gators' three-game average from Wednesday through Friday was the better than any average they posted in a three-game, regular-season conference series all season. Florida's best regular-season, conference-series average came against Auburn in early April, when the Gators hit .302 as a team.

Florida's best night from the batter's box came against Kentucky, which saw the Gators knock 11 hits. good for a .393 average.

No moment too big for Florida's rookies

Florida's young roster has been a topic of conversation all season.

The Gators' leadoff hitter is a freshman in Kendra Falby, as is their most frequent designated player in Reagan Walsh. Florida also has a pair of rookie catchers in Sam Roe and Cali Decker, who split time behind the plate with sophomore Emily Wilkie.

Not to mention, freshman Lexie Delbrey has been the Gators' the second-most used pitcher this season, coming behind senior Elizabeth Hightower.

But Florida's showing in the SEC tournament should send a message to future opponents that tells them not to over look the Gators' crop of rookies.

In Wednesday night's win over the Aggies, it was Falby who stood out from the rest with a 2-for-4, two-run performance that ignited the Gators' offense.

Come Thursday night, it was Walsh's turn to make some noise as she went 3-for-4 with three RBIs against the Wildcats.

Friday night was reserved for Delbrey and Roe, who started the semifinal as UF's pitcher-catcher tandem. After a rough start, Delbrey settled into the circle and finished the night having given up two hits, three runs, four walks and striking out four.

Meanwhile, Roe made an ESPN SportsCenter Top 10-worthy grab from the catcher's spot to add to her highlight reel.

Gators expected to host NCregional

The fate of the Gators' is in the hands of the NCAA's selection committee, which will reveal regional assignments on Sunday night during the selection show, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

Florida should have no problem earning a top-16 seed, which would give the Gators hosting rights in regionals. However, Florida's chance at a top-8 seed, which would give the Gators hosting rights through super regionals, were looking slim.