Local high school spring football and SEC softball highlighted in the GatorSports podcast.

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall is joined this week by Gainesville Sun preps sports writer Ainslie Lee to talk all things University of Florida Gators sports and local high school sports.

In the first portion of the show the two talk about how Ainslie got into sports writing and what she wants to do with local high school coverage. Ainslie talks about how important local high school sports are to the community.

In the second portion of the show, the two start off talking Creed Whittemore, from Buchholz High School, committing to the Florida Gators. The younger brother of Florida wide receiver Trent Whittemore, Creed is a top 250 athlete in the country, and his family is legacy at the University of Florida. What do the two see from Creed's potential? What do they think his senior season with the Bobcats will be like?

Then, Ainslie talks about the local high school football teams ramping up spring football practice. What do the new classifications mean for local teams. What local teams are headed for good seasons next year. Buchholz is tops in the city, and PK Yonge has taken a huge step forward. How does GHS look? Eastside hires former standout and NFL player Harold "Gator" Hoskins as their new head coach. What to expect form the Rams?

In the final section of the show Graham and Ainslie talk about the Florida Gators softball team starting postseason play. The Florida Gators host the SEC tournament and are looking to make a run for the local fans.

