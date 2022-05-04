Former Florida Gators standout pitcher Alex Faedo set to make MLB debut with Detroit Tigers

Alex Faedo, a former University of Florida pitcher, is scheduled to make his Major League Baseball debut today for the Detroit Tigers in game two of the team’s doubleheader with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 26-year-old Faedo was drafted 18th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, and he initially appeared to be on the fast track to the highest level. But Faedo underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021, and the extended recovery meant the Tampa native only made his return to the mound during spring ball.

Faedo has made a handful of starts on the mound in the buildup to Wednesday’s showing in Detroit, including three appearances for the Lakeland Flying Tigers and one with the Toledo Mud Hens.

From Detroit:Tigers pitching prospect Alex Faedo to make MLB debut against Pittsburgh Pirates

Last game:Florida baseball gets big win over USF; Gators learn Hunter Barco to have surgery

New name:UF baseball's Florida Ballpark renamed Condron Ballpark in honor of Gary Condron

Faedo’s debut makes him the 79th player in Florida baseball history to appear in an MLB contest, and the 27th player who played under coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

He capped his impressive three-year career with the UF program by helping the Gators win the national championship in 2017, and Faedo departed Gainesville with his place firmly fixed in UF’s program history.

Faedo totaled a 28-6 record in his career at Florida over 289 2/3 innings with a 2.80 ERA. He recorded 349 strikeouts during his career with the Gators, including 157 in the 2017 campaign, the most-ever strikeouts in a season by a UF pitcher.

His .824 winning percentage is a program record, and Faedo remains tied for third in UF program history in wins, second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.8), third in strikeouts and tied for seventh in innings pitched.

Faedo is the second former Gator to make their MLB debut during the 2022 season after his former UF teammate, Mark Kolozsvary, debuted April 20 with the Cincinnati Reds.

From O'Sullivan to the majors

Below is a complete list of Gators to debut in the MLB under O'Sullivan listed by MLB debut and team.

1. Nick Maronde 2011 (3rd) September 2, 2012 Los Angeles Angels

2. Paco Rodriguez 2012 (2nd) September 9, 2012 Los Angeles Dodgers

3. Mike Zunino 2012 (1st - 3rd overall) June 12, 2013 Seattle Mariners

4. Kevin Chapman 2010 (4th) August 9, 2013 Houston Astros

5. Matt den Dekker 2010 (5th) August 29, 2013 New York Mets

6. Anthony DeSclafani 2011 (6th) May 14, 2014 Miami Marlins

7. Cole Figueroa 2008 (6th) May 16, 2014 Tampa Bay Rays

8. Preston Tucker 2012 (7th) May 7, 2015 Houston Astros

9. Brian Johnson 2012 (1st - 31st overall) July 21, 2015 Boston Red Sox

10. Nolan Fontana 2012 (2nd) May 22, 2017 Los Angeles Angels

11. Austin Maddox 2012 (3rd) June 17, 2017 Boston Red Sox

12. Harrison Bader 2015 (3rd) July 25, 2017 St. Louis Cardinals

13. Bobby Poyner 2015 (14th) March 31, 2018 Boston Red Sox

14. Justin Shafer 2014 (8th) August 19, 2018 Toronto Blue Jays

15. Eric Hanhold 2015 (6th) September 4, 2018 New York Mets

16. Richie Martin 2015 (1st - 20th overall) March 28, 2019 Baltimore Orioles

17. Pete Alonso 2016 (2nd) March 28, 2019 New York Mets

18. Shaun Anderson 2016 (3rd) May 15, 2019 San Francisco Giants

19. A.J. Puk 2016 (1st - 6th overall) August 21, 2019 Oakland Athletics

20. Brady Singer 2018 (1st - 18th overall) July 25, 2020 Kansas City Royals

21. Dane Dunning 2016 (1st - 29th overall) August 19, 2020 Chicago White Sox

22. Jonathan India 2018 (1st - 5th overall) Thursday, April 1, 2021 Cincinnati Reds

23. Jackson Kowar 2018 (1st - 33rd overall) Monday, June 7, 2021 Kansas City Royals

24. Taylor Gushue 2014 (4th) Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Chicago Cubs

25. Kirby Snead 2016 (10th) Wednesday, July 28, 2021 Toronto Blue Jays

26. Mark Kolozsvary 2017 (7th) Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Cincinnati Reds

27. Alex Faedo 2017 (1st - 18th overall) Wednesday, May 4, 2022 Detroit Tigers