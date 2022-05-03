Podcast: Gators in the NFL Draft and more Florida sports

Gainesville Sun and GatorSports.com sports writer Graham Hall and columnist David Whitley talk all things University of Florida Gators sports the guys talk about the NFL Draft and how much things have changed around the draft process. Then they talk about the Florida Gators drafted. Kaiir Elam gets drafted in the first round and impresses a lot of people. Zachary Carter goes to the Bengals and could not be a better fit. Dameon Pierce goes to the Texans. Has the value of running backs gone down?

In the second portion of the show the guys talk about the undrafted free agents that made the league from the Florida Gators. Jeremiah Moon goes to the Ravens. The pair of DE's go to the Giants. Malik Davis is headed to the Cowboys. DeLance goes to Chicago. And the guys preview next years NFL Draft. Who are the Gators expected to blossom next season.

In the final portion of the show the guys talk about the Florida Gators softball team and baseball team. UF softball gets ready for the SEC Tournament. Florida baseball is doing OK, pitching is starting to pick up but the team could still host a regional.

Next weeks episode will feature Gainesville Sun preps sports writer Ainslie Lee to talk about high spring football and her coverage of UF softball. Check out her work and coverage of all the sports in Alachua County at gainesville.com and gatorsports.com

Did you miss last week episode? Take a listen to the episode

Gainesville's own:Noah Keeter rises from Florida walk-on to spring game star at tight end

Toppmeyer:Why this is the last, best chance to reignite Tennessee football vs. Florida rivalry

Florida softball:Win against LSU gives head coach Tim Walton 1,000th career victory

Florida NFL Draft recap:Kaiir Elam headlines trio of former Gators players selected

Whitley:Feel that draft? Georgia blows away competition with 15 NFL draft picks

Did you miss any episodes of the GatorSports Podcast? Do you want to hear the guys talk all things Florida Gators? Take a visit to the show page and take a listen to all the past episodes.