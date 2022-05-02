Florida softball's win against LSU gives head coach Tim Walton 1,000th career victory

Special to Gator Sports

The ninth-ranked Florida softball team (38-13, 13-11 SEC) clinched its weekend series at No. 19 LSU with a 2-1 victory in 9 innings on Sunday in Baton Rouge. It was a historic win as head coach Tim Walton achieved his 1,000th career Division I victory.

Walton's milestone makes him the second fastest to reach 1,000 NCAA Division I wins behind Arizona's Mike Candrea. Walton joins volleyball head coach Mary Wise as the only active coaches with 1,000 wins at UF.

Senior Cheyenne Lindsey's home run in the top of the ninth sealed UF's win over the Tigers (32-19, 11-10 SEC).

Facing an 0-2 count and going 0-for-4 in her previous at-bats, the Chattanooga, Tenn. native, blasted her second home run of the series off LSU starter Ali Kilponen (17-5) over the right field wall and off the scoreboard to break the 1-1 tie.

The Gators won their 10th-straight SEC regular-season road series with Sunday's victory. The LSU series also concluded UF's SEC regular-season schedule.

Next up for the Gators: A rematch with No. 4 Florida State in Tallahassee at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPNU).