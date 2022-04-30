Florida Gators women's basketball: South Carolina's Cynthia Jordan named assistant coach

Special to Gator Sports

Florida women’s basketball head coach Kelly Rae Finley announced the hiring of assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Cynthia Jordan.

Jordan joins the Gators coaching staff after serving as the director of women’s basketball operations at South Carolina for the past 10 seasons. South Carolina won the NCAA women's basketball title in April.

“CJ is a star within the women’s basketball community,” Finley said. “She is a connector of people, a competitor with a diligent work ethic and charismatic presence. She is a proven winner who will positively impact our student-athletes and staff daily. We are excited to welcome CJ to Gainesville.”

Players coming in:Florida Gators women's basketball announces addition of three transfers for 2022-23 season

Award winner:Florida women's basketball coach Kelly Rae Finley named 2022 Rookie Coach of the Year

As the director of operations with the Gamecocks, Jordan coordinated all team activities, including travel arrangements. She was responsible for scheduling, assisting with oversight of student-athlete academic success and served as the program’s liaison within the athletics department.

“I am thrilled and excited to be joining such a strong program,” Jordan said. “I would like to thank Kelly for including me in her overall vision. Kelly’s passion for the game is palpable and positions her and the program for greatness. I am honored to play a role in the program’s build as a championship contender and am committed to contributing in any way I can. I also look forward to becoming an active member of the greater Gators community.”

Jordan was a four-year letter-winner for Temple women’s basketball under head coach Dawn Staley, now the South Carolina coach. Jordan earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing in 2004 and her master’s degree in sports and recreation administration in 2009, both from Temple.

“One of the greatest moments as a coach is seeing your former players live out their dreams. Today is that day for Cynthia ‘CJ’ Jordan, who has been a key part of our championship success," Staley said. "As a player, CJ was the ultimate point guard, a good teammate and a coachable student-athlete who was not going to be outworked. It’s that same tenacious attitude that will make her a great assistant coach for the Florida Gators. Coaching is about teaching, relationships and passion — CJ has a great understanding of all three, and couple with her knowledge of the game, the student-athletes will benefit greatly from what she will add to the staff.”