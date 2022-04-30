Florida baseball opens Kentucky series with big win; how to watch the weekend series

Zachary Huber

Gators Wire

Florida baseball head coach Kevin O'Sullivan elected to move left fielder Wyatt Langford up to the top of the order and second baseman Colby Halter to the sixth spot.

The move paid off as the Gators’ offense got back on track on Friday as Langford went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs in a 9-2 victory over Kentucky (23-19, 6-13 SEC) at Condron Ballpark in Gainesville.

Pitcher Brandon Sproat replaced ace Hunter Barco who was ruled out on April 20 indefinitely with elbow discomfort. Sproat recorded another strong outing like he did last weekend against No. 1 Tennessee. He went 5 1/3 innings while only allowing five hits, three walks, no earned runs and five strikeouts.

New name:UF baseball's Florida Ballpark renamed Condron Ballpark in honor of Gary Condron

Coming into weekend:Florida Gators baseball focused on strong finish heading into series with Kentucky

Gators open game with a blast

Florida (24-17, 7-12) wasted little time attacking Wildcats’ starter Mason Hazelwood. Langford homered to open the ball game.

The Gators wouldn’t notch another hit until the fifth inning when shortstop Joshua Rivera doubled to left field. Three-straight singles followed Rivera’s double to increase the lead to 2-0. In the next at-bat, Hazelwood hit right fielder Sterlin Thompson to walk home a run. Florida tacked on two more runs later in the inning via sacrifice flies from center fielder Jud Fabian and first baseman Kendrick Calilao.

Florida added on three more runs in the sixth inning and one more in the eighth. Kentucky broke the shutout when it blasted a home run off of reliever Blake Purnell and smacked another one in the bottom of the ninth to get to the final score of 9-2.

"We talked about the idea of leading Wyatt off and he's a player that has power and he can run," O'Sullivan said. "He's a really good player and I thought Josh had a really good night offensively. ... Offensively we were really good tonight."

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing Kentucky?

WHERE: Condron Ballpark, UF campus in Gainesville.

WHEN: 6 tonight and noon on Sunday.

How can I watch Florida vs. Kentucky series on TV and live stream?

Live stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN Plus.

TV: SEC Network on Sunday.

How can I listen to Florida vs. Kentucky on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM and 850AM WRUF in Gainesville and WJXL 1010AM in Jacksonville.