Florida Gators soccer fires coach Tony Amato after one season with program

The Florida soccer program has parted ways with head coach Tony Amato, UF athletics director Scott Stricklin announced Wednesday.

"This decision was extremely difficult. My thorough evaluation of the soccer program is that there is a disconnect between Tony and his athletes. We have worked diligently with Tony since last fall when I first became aware of challenges with relationship building and communication," Stricklin said in a statement.

"As the issues continued to be brought to my attention, it became apparent that sufficient progress was not being made and Tony was not a fit for the University of Florida. Therefore, it is my assessment that in order to have the program we all expect, this change is necessary. I appreciate Tony's hard work during his time here and wish he and his family the best."

In his first season with the program, Amato went 4-12-4 after replacing Becky Burleigh, the program’s first head coach who retired after the 2021 spring season following 26 seasons with the program. Amato arrived in Gainesville as Burleigh’s replacement by way of Arizona, where he led the Wildcats to five NCAA Tournament berths and is the winningest coach in program history.

A native of Levittown, Pennsylvania, Amato played soccer for Rollins College in Winter Park, and he would later coach at Rollins from 2003 until 2009.

"I fully recognize the disruption this causes our athletes and our program. We all wanted this to work, but ultimately it is my responsibility to do what is in the best long-term interest of this program, and thus this decision," Stricklin continued. "We are totally committed to having an outstanding soccer program. I assure everyone this is extremely important to all of us as we begin the search for our new coach."

