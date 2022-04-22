How to watch Florida Gators baseball vs. No. 1 Tennessee this weekend

The Florida baseball team welcomes No. 1 Tennessee to Gainesville for the first time since 2019 for a three-game series starting tonight.

Florida (23-14, 6-9 SEC) owns a commanding 154-90 lead in the all-time series against Tennessee (34-3, 14-1 SEC) including an 83-41 mark at home.

But the Vols come in as the nation's top-ranked team. They will be without their head coach Tony Vitello, who is serving a four-game suspension for making contact with an umpire during series with Alabama.

Hunter Barco not pitching tonight

The much bigger absence will be usual Game 1 starter Hunter Barco for the Gators. While UF have not officially said how long Barco is out, Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com reporter that he's shut down indefinitely due to elbow discomfort.

Kyle Slater is scheduled to start tonight for UF, and right-hander Brandon Sproat is set to start Saturday.

Tonight's game will have some extra fanfare with the debut of the stadium's new name — Condron Ballpark — for donor Gary Condron. A former UF baseball walk-on and 1976 grad, Condron will throw out the first pitch tonight.

Where and when are the Florida Gators playing Tennessee?

WHERE: Florida Ballpark (soon to be Condron Ballpark), UF campus in Gainesville.

WHEN: 6:30 tonight and Saturday and noon on Sunday.

How can I watch Florida vs. Tennessee series on live stream?

Live stream: SEC Network+ and ESPN Plus.

How can I listen to Florida vs. Tennessee on radio?

Radio: ESPN 98.1FM and 850AM WRUF in Gainesville and WJXL 1010AM in Jacksonville.