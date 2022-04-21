UF baseball's Florida Ballpark renamed Condron Ballpark in honor of Gary Condron

Florida Ballpark has been renamed Condron Ballpark in honor of Gary Condron, a former UF graduate and the largest single financial donor in Gator Boosters history.

Florida will reveal the name change prior to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. contest with No. 1-ranked Tennessee.

The $65-million ballpark, which features a 360-degree concourse, opened prior to the 2021 season and brought shade to the fans, grass berms and improved concession options.

Since moving from Alfred A. McKethan Stadium to what is now known as Condron Ballpark, the Gators have a 43-14 record at home.

Condron's name should be familiar to Florida fans. UF's indoor practice facility, located on SW 2nd Avenue, officially bears the name of Gary Condron Indoor Practice Facility.

A former walk-on for the Florida baseball team, Condron has donated approximately $22.5 million to the university for a variety of projects, according to the University Athletic Association.