Gators softball: Veteran second baseman Hannah Adams to miss three weeks with hand injury

The ninth-ranked Florida Gators softball team will be without its All-American veteran second baseman Hannah Adams for approximately three weeks, UF head coach Tim Walton said Tuesday.

"She's currently out with a hand injury," Walton said. "Looking at an earliest possible return to softball game activity, would probably be three weeks from yesterday."

Walton said the severity of the injury was still unclear.

Adams, a fifth-year starter in the Gators' infield, hadn't missed a game in her five-year career with the Gators up until the second game of Florida's doubleheader against Ole Miss last Saturday.

SEC sweep:Florida softball wins three games at Ole Miss for first SEC series sweep of the season

A look at the team:From the sidelines of Florida softball's win over Alabama

In-state showdown:No. 2 Florida State gets best of No. 7 Florida in extra innings

USF comes to town on Wednesday

In game one, Adams sustained the injury after trying to turn a double play and making contact with the base runner's helmet during the throw.

Adams, who was All-SEC first team and All-SEC defensive team last season, boasts a perfect fielding percentage this season and has turned a team-leading 12 double plays.

From the plate, Adams is just as impactful. To date, Adams carries the third-best batting average in the Gators' lineup — hitting a .370 through 135 at-bats. Adams has also been responsible for three home runs and 25 RBIs.

The Gators are set to host the USF Bulls on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and could see All-American pitcher Georgina Corrick, who posts a 0.48 ERA to date. The game is available on SEC+ and ESPN Plus. It's also on local radio AM-850, 98.1-FM.

In-state game:Delay doesn't hurt the Gators as Florida softball defeats UCF, 10-3

Following the midweek tilt against the Bulls, the Gators' test gets no easier as they host sixth-ranked Arkansas for a three-game SEC series that begins on Friday night at 8 p.m.

With a gauntlet of a schedule ahead, it'll be interesting to see who gets the nod at second base for the Gators in Adams' absence.

While Walton didn't reveal who would slide into Adams' place, fans could see junior shortstop Skylar Wallace slide over to second and junior Sarah Longley take over duties at shortstop.

Another name to watch is freshman Sam Roe, who started at second base in Adams' absence on Saturday against Ole Miss.

"[She] played a good second," Walton said of Roe. "Moving forward, I see that as a good possible option. Skylar Wallace could play there as well. It's just not Hannah Adams."

If Walton's timeline proves to be true, Adams will be back in time for the SEC Tournament, which is set to be hosted by the Gators from May 10-14.

"Hope, pray that she'll have good activity when she gets her cast off in three weeks," Walton said.

How to watch Arkansas at Florida softball series

Friday's 8 p.m. is on ESPNU and Saturday's Senior Day game is at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2. Sunday's finale at 1 p.m. is available on live stream with SEC+ and ESPN Plus.