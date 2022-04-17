Florida Gators track wraps up Tom Jones Memorial with record in men's 4x400 relay

Special to Gator Sports

Before Saturday, no team had ever run sub-2:59.00 in the men's 4x400 relay.

That all changed in Gainesville as Florida's team of Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie, Jacob Miley and Champion Allison ran 2:58.53 to close out the Tom Jones Memorial.

The Gators' mark on Saturday means UF now owns the college records in the 4x100 (37.97) and the 4x400 (2:58.53). And the Gators now hold the NCAA lead in both the 4x100 and 4x400 this season on the men's side.

The relay's record-breaking performance was the finale on what was an outstanding Day 2 of the Tom Jones Memorial. At their home track, the Gators had 28 personal bests, two school records, a national record and a collegiate record broken by the Gators.

Grace Stark broke the UF record in the 100-meter hurdles twice in one day with a mark of 12.67 in the prelims before coming back and running 12.58 in the finals.

Her mark puts her No. 10 in NCAA history and gives her the No. 3 time in the NCAA this season, but the No. 1 wind-legal time.

After setting a personal best in the 1,500 meters on Friday, Imogen Barrett lowered her personal best in the 800 meters by .37 seconds.

Her time of 2:01.65 sits third collegiately this season and is the third-fastest time in school history. Barrett now owns top-6 marks in both events in the NCAA this year.

The team of Dedrick Vanover, Tyler Davis, Jacory Patterson and Joseph Fahnbulleh ran 38.70 in the 4x100 to kick off the day.

All four came back and ran sub-10.20 in the 100 meters. Patterson and Vanover went 10.11 to move into the top 10 collegiately this season and into a tie for eighth in school history.

Fahnbulleh (10.15) and Davis (10.17) followed with personal bests and top-25 college times this year.

Jasmine Moore (14.07m/46-2) and Natricia Hooper (14.03m/46-0.5) went 1-2 in the triple jump and took over the top two spots collegiately in the event.