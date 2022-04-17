Three home runs by BT Riopelle not enough as Vanderbilt rallies to top Florida baseball

Special to Gator Sports

No. 23 Florida led from the second inning through the top of the sixth, but Vanderbilt (25-9, 7-7 SEC) responded late to clinch the series with an 8-6 victory at Hawkins Field on Saturday night in Nashville.

Gators catcher BT Riopelle (3-for-4) was brilliant at the plate, connecting for three home runs and driving in five runs. Riopelle's three-homer game was the first by a Gator since Wil Dalton accomplished the feat on March 2, 2018 vs. Stony Brook.

Riopelle produced the first three runs of the night for Florida (21-14, 5-9 SEC).

The Gators have chance to leave Nashville with a win as the teams wrap up their series today.

