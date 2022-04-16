Florida Gators' big performances in throws, 1,500 highlight day 1 of Tom Jones Memorial

Special to Gator Sports

The Florida Gators track and field team kicked off the Tom Jones Memorial with a number of personal bests and outstanding performances in the throws, distance and jumps events.

Florida returns to action today on its home track with Grace Stark in the 100-meter hurdles and wrapping up with the Gators' all-star quartet in the men's 4x400 relay.

Today's events at Percy Beard Track in Gainesville begin at 10 a.m. Thea Jensen is scheduled to be the first competitor for UF today at noon in the shot put. Streaming is available on SEC Network+.

Title run:Florida Gators women's track and field team wins first national championship in 30 years

Top of the class:Football players Jeff Demps, Joe Haden highlight 2022 UF Athletic Hall of Fame class

Of the six Gators in javelin or discus on Friday, five of them recorded personal bests with Mark Porter moving into fifth in school history in the javelin.

Edward Shelikoff moved into the top-25 in the NCAA this season in the discus with his personal-best throw of 57.43m/188-5. Jensen, in her just second collegiate meet throwing discus, had a personal best of 48.05/157-7.

Zach Godbold continued his outstanding start to his collegiate career by posting a new personal best with a throw of 64.88m/212-10. He finished seventh on the day in the men's javelin.

Porter moved into fifth in school history and 12th-collegiately this year when he threw 71.52m/234-7 on his second attempt of the day. That mark is also good enough for fourth best in the SEC this season.

Marissa Rung made her UF collegiate debut in the javelin with a throw of 40.97m/134-5.

Imogen Barrett runs strong in 1,500

After running an outstanding personal best and NCAA lead in the 800 meters at the Pepsi Florida Relays, Imogen Barrett came back and ran another personal best and the sixth-best time in the NCAA in the 1,500 meters. Her time of 4:14.55 is also No. 2 in the SEC this season.

Vasileia Spyrou lowered her personal best in the 1m500 meters once again, following behind Barrett in 4:18.31. She moves into the top-30 in the NCAA in the event.

The Gators placed five in the top-10 of the men's 1,500 meters, headlined by a personal best of 3:44.00 from Joe Wester.

Collin Sieffert lowered his personal best in the 400-hurdles to 51.28 to finish 13th in a completive field.

To close out Friday night, Malcolm Clemons (7.73m/25-4.5) and Caleb Foster (7.70m/25-3.25) went fifth and sixth in a strong long jump field. Clemons set a personal best in the process while Foster matches his own best mark.