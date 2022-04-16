Florida softball wins three games at Ole Miss for first SEC series sweep of the season

Special to Gator Sports

The No. 9 Florida Gators softball team secured the program's first Southeastern Conference series sweep of the 2022 season over Ole Miss Friday in Oxford, Miss.

The Gators (34-9, 11-7 SEC) picked up the pair of wins behind 16 hits and 17 runs scored against the Rebels (29-14, 5-10 SEC). It's the first sweep of an SEC opponent since No. 13 LSU during the 2021 season. UF had won the opener, 7-4, on Thursday night.

In Game 1, sophomore Haley Pittman picked up her second win of the season as she pitched 4.1 innings in relief, while Natalie Lugo earned her third save of year as she retired the Ole Miss side in order to seal the 7-3 victory.

The Gators won Game 2, 10-9, after a long weather delay in the sixth inning on Friday night. Cheyenne Lindsey led off the seventh with a bunt single and was advanced into scoring position on Sam Roe's sacrifice bunt back to the circle. Sarah Longley followed up with a four-pitch walk from Ole Miss reliever Anna Borgen, and Emily Wilkie's three-run homer to center field gave UF a 10-7 lead.

Skylar Wallace tied the single-season Florida record for stolen bases with 36 as she stole one in the first game and one in the second game. Lindsey hit her sixth triple of the season, marking the most by a senior in program history.

The Gators' next game is Wednesday as they host UCF at 6 p.m. in Gainesville.