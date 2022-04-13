How to watch the Florida Gators in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships on TV, live stream

The Florida Gators showed they definitely belonged in the big dance this year — for gymnastics.

A dominating performance of 198.775 points at the NCAA Auburn Regional saw the second-ranked Gators through to the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships, beginning Thursday in Fort Worth.

Florida's top gymnast, Trinity Thomas, was the all-around winner in the regional at 39.90, leading the Gators to a full-point win over second-place Auburn.

The eight remaining teams are split into two semifinals Thursday — the Gators are in the second one at 6 p.m. Their competition includes No. 7 Auburn once again, along with No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Missouri.

The other session will include No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Minnesota. The top two teams in each session will meet in Saturday's championship finals.

Besides Thomas and Florida teammates Alyssa Baumann and Megan Skaggs, the gymnasts to watch in Thursday night's meet include Auburn's Suni Lee, the defending Olympic champion in the all-around, and Michigan's Natalie Wojcik.

Where and when are the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships being held?

Where: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas

When: 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday. The Gators are in the second session at 6.

How can I watch the Gators in the NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships?

TV: ESPN2 (Channel 209 on DirecTV, Channel 143 on Dish Network), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Live stream: ESPN+, ESPN.com, WatchESPN and the ESPN app.